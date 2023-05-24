Kazakh Capital to Host Astana Finance Days Conference on June 7

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the Astana Finance Days (AFD) 2023 on June 7, reported the Astana International Financial Centre’s (AIFC) press service on May 4.

The event is supposed to gather at least 3,000 participants and 200 speakers from more than 70 countries.

AFD is an annual international financial conference that since 2018 has emerged as a major event in Eurasia, providing a platform for policymakers, financial industry experts, investors, and business leaders to engage in discussions on contemporary issues, trends, and opportunities within the finance industry of the region.

The upcoming AFD 2023 program comprises five topics: AIFC products, jurisdiction and regulation, innovations and capabilities, green growth, and capital markets. Registration is now underway.

AFD will take place ahead of the Astana International Forum that will be held on June 8-9. The forum will serve as a platform for high-level delegates from foreign governments, international organizations, businesses, and academic circles to discuss and seek solutions to problems such as climate change, food shortages, and energy security.