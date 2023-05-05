Dimash Kudaibergen Announces Venue Change for Stranger Tour Concert Over Storm Warning in Antalya

By Staff Report in Culture, International on 5 May 2023

ASTANA – The venue for the upcoming concert of famous Kazakh pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen was changed over a storm warning in Antalya, Türkiye, the singer announced on May 4 on his Instagram page.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com.

Kudaibergen confirmed a new venue for his solo concert scheduled for May 6 as part of the Stranger Tour from the Akdeniz outdoor stadium to the indoor Antalya Expo Kongre Merkezi at Antalya EXPO 2016.

“A free comfortable shuttle service will be waiting for all concert-goers from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to take you from the Akdeniz Stadium to the new venue and back. There is no time limit for return boarding,” he reposted.

The singer’s Stranger world tour with a new spectacular show started in Armenia, where Kudaibergen had an incredible performance and greeted his fans. The next concert will be in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 24.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »