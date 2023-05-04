Dimash Kudaibergen Meets Fans in Yerevan

ASTANA – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen met with Dears (fans of Kudaibergen) fan club after his Stranger solo concert on April 29 in Yerevan, Armenia, reported Dimashnews.com.

Kudaibergen greeted the fans in different languages ​​and thanked them for their support.

“Six years have passed since the ‘I Am a Singer’ project, and I have continuously felt your love and kindness. I am one of the happiest artists in the world because every artist dreams that audiences like you would always support his creative goals,” he said.

Kudaibergen said he appreciates Armenian music after listening to several Armenian folk tunes before the concert, one of which he particularly enjoyed.

“I decided quickly to learn the text of this song and tried to present it. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Armenia for the warm reception of my impromptu yesterday. It was an interpretation of your folk song with sunny and warm greetings from Kazakhstan,” added Kudaibergen.

During the meet and greet, duduk master Gevorg Dabaghyan presented Dimash with an ancient Armenian musical instrument.