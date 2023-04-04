Most Ministers Retain Positions in Newly Formed Government in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev formed the new government with most ministers retaining their positions, according to an April 4 decree published on the President’s official website.

Seventeen out of 19 ministers have retained their positions in the new cabinet line-up, including Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov, Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskarayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duissenova, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev and Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat.

Almassadam Satkaliyev, who previously worked as Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund CEO, became the new Energy Minister. He replaced Bolat Akchulakov, whom Tokayev appointed the Advisor to the President.

On April 3, Mukhtar Tileuberdi was replaced by Murat Nurtleu as the new Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Askar Amerkhanov was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee and Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The reshuffle comes two weeks after the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan and one week after the government’s resignation. President Tokayev addressed the first session of the Kazakh Parliament in this convocation on March 29, after which Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was reappointed the next day.