Kazakh President Reshuffles Key Government Posts Following Parliamentary Election

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made several key government appointments on April 3, reported Akorda press service.

The reshuffle comes two weeks after the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan and one week after the government’s resignation. President Tokayev addressed the first session of the Kazakh Parliament in this convocation on March 29, after which Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was reappointed the next day.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi has been replaced by Murat Nurtleu as the new Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Born in 1976 in Almaty, Nurtleu graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with a degree in international relations. He previously held various senior positions in the Foreign Ministry, embassies, the Senate, an upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and the National Security Committee. Before today’s appointment, he served as the Head of the Presidential Administration since January 2022.

Nurtleu has been replaced by Olzhas Bektenov, who previously served as Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency.

Bektenov was born in 1980 in Almaty. Starting as a chief specialist at the Almaty city’s justice department, he worked in the Prime Minister’s office, the Justice Ministry, the presidential administration, the financial police, and anti-corruption services. He also held positions in the akimat (mayor’s office) of Astana and the governor’s office of the Akmola Region.

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Deputy Prime Minister Altai Kulginov, Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of Staff of the Kazakh Government Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin and Minister of Defense Ruslan Zhaksylykov have retained their positions.