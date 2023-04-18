Kazakhstan Women’s Tennis Team Rises to Seventh Place in Billie Jean King Cup Ranking

By Staff Report in Sports on 18 April 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national women’s tennis team rose from 10th to seventh place in the updated Billie Jean King Cup ranking, the highest in the nation’s history, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation on April 17. 

Photo credit: Andrey Udartsev.

Kazakhstan overtook Italy, the United States, Germany, Romania, Belgium, and Great Britain.

The Swiss team, a current Billie Jean King Cup champion, leads the world ranking.

The Kazakh tennis players won 3:1 against Poland to reach the tournament’s finals, which will be held in November this year.


