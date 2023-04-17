Kazakhstan Through to 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national team won 3:1 against Poland to qualify for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals scheduled for Nov. 7-12, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reported on April 15.

Yulia Putintseva started the tie with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Magda Linette, giving Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead over Poland.

Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina sealed her country’s win after beating Weronika Falkowska and Magda Linette in her first matches on the clay courts of the Beeline Arena National Tennis Center this year.

Poland’s national team defeated Kazakhstan in a doubles match.

President of Kazakhstan’s Tennis Federation Bulat Utemuratov congratulated the women’s team on their victory.

“The Kazakh national team demonstrated a high level of skill with their victories over Poland’s team, reinforcing their position as one of the strongest national teams in the top ten of the world ranking,” said Utemuratov.

After the Billie Jean King Cup success, world no. 7 and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will play against world no. 65 Jule Niemeier of Germany in a first-round match at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 tennis tournament.

The WTA 500 event will take place in Stuttgart from April 17 to 23, featuring top tennis players, who will compete for their share of a $780,637 prize fund.

The winner will receive 470 ranking points, $120,150 in cash prize, and a new Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo.