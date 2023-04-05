Kazakhstan to Launch New International Routes and Increase Flight Frequencies

ASTANA – New flights to Ankara, Baku, Doha, Dushanbe, and Medina will launch during the spring-summer period, the Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports announced on April 5.

According to the press statement, the number of flights to Chengdu, Delhi, Heraklion, Istanbul, London, Malé, Podgorica, Phuket, and Tbilisi will also increase.

“This will involve airports in Shymkent, Aktau, and Turkistan, in addition to Almaty and Astana,” reads the statement.

Malaysia-based long-haul lowcoster AirAsia X is due to launch flights from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty. At the same time, Thai AirAsia, a joint venture between Thailand’s Asia Aviation and Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia, will connect Bangkok directly with Almaty.

Iranian airline Qeshm Air plans to open the Almaty – Tokyo route. In addition, Oman’s Salam Air will launch direct flights between Almaty and Muscat from July 1.

Tourism Industry Committee Chair, Dastan Ryspekov, said negotiations with foreign partners on new routes are held regularly. Ten new destinations to seven countries were opened last year, and work in this direction continues.

“Launching new destinations is important for the country’s tourism development. Foreign nationals who plan to visit our country have even more opportunities to travel to Kazakhstan,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana is negotiating the launch of two regular flights a week between Almaty and Tel Aviv.