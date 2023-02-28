Oman to Launch Direct Flights to Kazakhstan in July

ASTANA – Oman’s Salam Air low-cost airline plans to launch regular direct flights between Almaty and Muscat from July 1, reported the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Flights will be operated two times a week on Thursdays and Sundays on Airbus A320neo and А321neo aircrafts.

The launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Oman will contribute to the development of trade, economic, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries.

The launch of flights follows the task set by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase the number of international flights, as well as the implementation of the open skies policy.

From May 2, FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier, resumes flights along Astana-Bishkek route with a frequency of two times per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, according to the airline’s press service.

FUN&SUN Kazakhstan tour operator announced the launch of its own charter program to Egypt via Air Cairo, a low-fare airline based in Cairo and owned by EgyptAir. Flights will be operated twice a week, from March 13 to Oct. 23 from Astana and from March 14 to Oct. 24 from Almaty, reported the press service of the tour operator.

“We are proud to expand our network and provide more options for our passengers. We are confident that new flights to Sharm el-Sheikh will be very popular among our tourists from Almaty and Astana,” said Kseniya Golovina, FUN&SUN Kazakhstan marketing director.

Flights between Kazakhstan and Egypt are operated by Sunday Airlines as well. Kazakh airline Air Astana suspended flights to Sharm el-Sheikh in March, giving no information about the resumption.