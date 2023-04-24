Kazakhstan Ships 80,000 Tons of Oil Through Ceyhan to Romania

ASTANA – KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, has begun shipment of 80,000 tons of oil through Türkiye’s Ceyhan seaport to Romania’s Constanta port, reported the company on April 22.

KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev visited the Ceyhan port to check the shipment process to the Romanian Petromidia oil refinery owned by KMG.

“Today we are attending a significant event for the domestic oil and gas industry. It is no coincidence that President Tokayev pays such close attention to the development of new routes for supplies of Kazakhstan’s oil. In this regard, it is good that our agreements with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR company are being implemented. This indicates good prospects for expanding our cooperation,” Mirzagaliyev said at the ceremony marking the start of shipment.

KMG and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR signed a five-year agreement last year to transport 1.5 million tons of oil through the Baku (Azerbaijan) – Tbilisi (Georgia) – Ceyhan (Türkiye) pipeline.