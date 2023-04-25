Kazakhstan Returns $1.4 Billion of Illegally Withdrawn Assets

ASTANA – Approximately 670 billion tenge ($1.47 billion) in illegally withdrawn assets has been returned to Kazakhstan, said Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev at the sidelines of the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, reported Kazinform on April 20.

Last year, the Prosecutor General’s Office returned to the state 631 billion tenge ($1.39 billion) from accounts in Austria, China, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates.

Zhamaubayev informed that Kazakhstan has created an interdepartmental group to control violations in the customs sphere. Last year, it was possible to recover approximately 50 billion tenge ($110.1 million) from the violators.