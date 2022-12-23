Prosecutor General’s Office Returns $1.4 Billion of Illegally Withdrawn Funds

By Staff Report in Nation on 23 December 2022

ASTANA – Kazakhstan managed to return 631 billion tenge (US$1.36 billion) in illegally withdrawn funds, including $400 million from abroad, said the First Deputy Prosecutor General Timur Tashimbayev at a Dec. 22 briefing dedicated to the results of the Prosecutor General Office’s work.

Prosecutor General’s Office building. Photo credit: kapital.kz

The agency continues its work on returning assets and combatting oligopolies. It has already recovered 398,000 hectares of land from oligopolies worth 6.5 billion tenge (US$14 million). It also had a hand in cancelling 17 judicial acts previously rendered in favor of oligopolistic entities.

Six Prosecutor General’s claims for the return of illegally alienated objects of state property were also satisfied. 

The office is protesting 20 more claims worth 13.7 billion tenge (US$29.5 million).


