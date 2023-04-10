Kazakh Wrestlers Win Four Medals at Asian Wrestling Championships

ASTANA – Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers won four medals in four out of five weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships on April 9, reported Qazsport.

In the 87-kilogram weight category, Nursultan Tursynov won the silver medal, losing out to the winner of the 2022 Asian Championships, Iranian Nasser Gasim Alizade.

Competing in the 55-kilogram weight category, Kazakh wrestler Amangali Bekbolatov defeated Sardarbek Konushbaev of Kyrgyzstan to earn a bronze medal.

Bronze medals were also won by Mukhamedali Mamyrbek in the 63-kilogram category and Alimkhan Syzdykov in the 130-kilogram heavyweight category.

The men’s Asian Wrestling Championships have been held since 1979. Women have participated since 1996.

More than 300 athletes from 24 countries are participating in this year’s Championships in Astana, which will run until April 14.

The Asian Championships also mark the qualification cycle for the Paris Olympics in 2024, reported United World Wrestling Press. The nations competing in Astana will be eligible to compete at the World Championships in September, the first qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.