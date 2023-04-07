Astana to Host 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships

ASTANA – More than 300 athletes from 24 countries will take part in the Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana April 9-14, Deputy Chair of Sports and Physical Culture Committee Aigul Bektenova said at an April 7 briefing.

“The list of participants includes seven Olympic medalists and five World Cup winners. We expect an amazing competition. It is one of the major competitions before the Asian games and the World Cup,” Bektenova said.

Thirty athletes will represent Kazakhstan. Their average age is 29 years in Greco-Roman wrestling, 25 years in women’s wrestling and 24 years in freestyle wrestling. Almat Kebispayev and Yelena Shalygina are the most experienced athletes in wrestling.

“The first-place winner will receive $2,300 with second and third getting $1,400 and $900 respectively. The same reward will be awarded to coaches. The title Master of Sports of the International Class, the highest sports rank, will also be awarded,” she added.

The opening ceremony of the championships will be held on April 9.

The Paris Olympics qualification cycle will officially begin with the Asian Championships, reported United World Wrestling Press. The nations competing in Astana will be eligible to compete at the World Championships in September, the first qualifying event for Paris 2024.