Alikhan Smailov Re-Elected as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Alikhan Smailov was re-elected as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decree on March 30, the Akorda press service reported.

The Kazakh government resigned on March 29 before the newly elected Mazhilis, the lower house of parliament.

Yerlan Koshanov, re-elected Speaker of the Mazhilis and Chairman of the Amanat Party, proposed Smailov’s candidacy, exercising the right of the winning party to put forward the candidacy.

Eighty-two members of the Mazhilis supported Smailov’s candidacy. Seven members voted against, and eight abstained from voting.

“He is a very professional and experienced specialist, a very hardworking person. I think he knows very well the tasks assigned to the government, therefore I think he can be entrusted with the Prime Minister’s post,” the President said.

Smailov thanked the President for his trust.

“First of all, we will implement the President’s election manifesto and the program of the Amanat party. We will also consider the constructive proposals of other parties and members of Parliament, the business community and citizens,” he noted.

The priority tasks Smailov highlighted are to bring economic growth to five percent in the medium term and reduce inflation twofold by the end of this year.

The focus will be placed on economic diversification, saturation of the Kazakh market with domestic goods and growth in the production of non-commodity goods with high added value.

“Comprehensive measures to support entrepreneurship and improve the business climate, address pressing business issues, ensure employment and increase the real incomes of our citizens are among the main areas of the government’s work,” the Prime Minister said.

The government will work to increase the capacity of the transport system of Kazakhstan and develop international corridors.

According to Smailov, the key areas in education and healthcare will be the improvement of the efficiency and quality of services, as well as further digitalization and the introduction of a single state digital platform.

The government will seek to address the tasks set by the President for the country’s socio-economic development, improving the quality of life and the well-being of the population.

“We are focused on well-coordinated and effective work in close cooperation with the Parliament,” Smailov concluded.