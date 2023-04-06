Kazakh Air Carriers to Expand Fleet by 50 Percent Through 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s air carriers will expand its fleet by 42 aircraft to 132 units by 2025, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Almaz Idyrysov said during an April 5 meeting at the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, reported the Senate’s press service.

According to the plan developed with domestic airlines, 14 aircraft were purchased last year, 11 more will join the fleet in 2023, and 17 units will be acquired by the airlines by the end of 2025.

“Aircraft fleet expansion will increase the flight frequency and, as a result, will help reduce the cost of air tickets,” Ydyrysov said.

Kazakhstan continues to increase flight frequency and plans to launch new international routes. According to the Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, new flights to Ankara, Baku, Doha, Dushanbe, and many other cities will launch during the spring-summer period.