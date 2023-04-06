France Fully Supports Political Reforms in Kazakhstan, Says Diplomatic Adviser to French President

ASTANA – France fully supports Kazakhstan’s political reforms, said Isabelle Dumont, Diplomatic Adviser on Continental Europe and Türkiye to the French President, during an April 6 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Dumont conveyed greetings and handed Tokayev a letter from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The sides discussed key issues on the international and regional agenda. They addressed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations following the agreements reached between the two presidents in November last year in Paris.

According to Tokayev, France is one of Kazakhstan’s key political and economic partners in the European region and also a leading trading partner in Central Asia.

The President commended the dynamic development of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two countries. He conveyed his best wishes to Macron, noting that he expects a return visit to Kazakhstan.

“I believe that such a visit will certainly give a significant impetus to our economic and political cooperation. Many agreements between the two countries need to be implemented,” Tokayev said.

Dumont expressed France’s interest in developing relations with Kazakhstan and positively assessed the country’s position amid current geopolitical challenges.

“Your visit last year gave a new impetus to bilateral relations. We would like to continue this strategic partnership. This is very important for us,” said Dumont.

Currently, 170 French businesses operate in Kazakhstan. The President said the country provides all possible support to foreign companies.