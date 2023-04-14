Ding Liren Wins Fourth Game, Levels Match Score in World Chess Championship

By Staff Report in Astana, Sports on 14 April 2023

ASTANA – Ding Liren scored his first victory in the World Chess Championship against Ian Nepomniachtchi on April 13, leveling out the score at 2:2, reported the International Chess Federation’s (FIDE) press service.

Photo credit: FIDE/Stev Bonhage and Anna Shtourman.

Nepomniachtchi lost with black in 47 moves after three hours and 50 minutes of play. The score is now 2:2, with two draws and two victories for each player.

The third game on April 12 ended in a draw after Nepomniachtchi seized his first win with black in the second game. The first game of the FIDE World Championship also ended in a draw.

The next fifth game of the championship will take place on April 15. The first player to reach 7.5 points in the 14 games will win the match.


