Ian Nepomniachtchi Still Leads After Third Game in Chess World Championship Ends in Draw

By Staff Report in Astana, Sports on 13 April 2023

ASTANA – The third game of the 2023 World Chess Championship on April 12 between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren ended in a draw, with Nepomniachtchi leading the match by one point, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports reported.

Photo credit: FIDE/Stev Bonhage and Anna Shtourman

Ding failed to equalize the score, which stands at 2:1 in favor of the Russian grandmaster.

Nepomniachtchi, who won the previous game, began the third game with a new move, with Ding choosing the Queen’s Gambit Declined in response. 

The game ended in a draw on the 30th move after three hours, similar to the first game. 

The fourth game of the 14-match series will take place on April 13. The player who scores more than seven points will be crowned world champion.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »