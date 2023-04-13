Ian Nepomniachtchi Still Leads After Third Game in Chess World Championship Ends in Draw

ASTANA – The third game of the 2023 World Chess Championship on April 12 between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren ended in a draw, with Nepomniachtchi leading the match by one point, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports reported.

Ding failed to equalize the score, which stands at 2:1 in favor of the Russian grandmaster.

Nepomniachtchi, who won the previous game, began the third game with a new move, with Ding choosing the Queen’s Gambit Declined in response.

The game ended in a draw on the 30th move after three hours, similar to the first game.

The fourth game of the 14-match series will take place on April 13. The player who scores more than seven points will be crowned world champion.