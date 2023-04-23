Caspian Red Deer Captured on Camera Traps in Almaty Reserve (Video)

By Aruzhan Ualikhanova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Tourism on 23 April 2023

ASTANA — Caspian red deer, commonly known as marals, were captured on camera traps set in the Almaty Reserve, reports Telegram channel EcoMedia. 

Caspian red deer. Photo credit: wikipedia. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The animals were seen in the Right, Left, Middle Talgar and Monakhovo gorges, Logunov and Karabastau tracts, the Maly Klyuch river and at an altitude of 3,400 meters above the sea level in the Scythian Valley.

Approximately 75 marals live in the Almaty Reserve.

The video shows that the hooves are active at dawn and at dusk. 

Earlier shots with steppe trotters from camera traps were published on the page of the Ustyurt Nature Reserve on Instagram. The rare animals got in front of the camera in the Altyn-Emel national park. Representatives of the national park also published a photo of a snow leopard, mountain goats, and camera trapped Himalayan brown bear, listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »