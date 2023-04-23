Caspian Red Deer Captured on Camera Traps in Almaty Reserve (Video)

ASTANA — Caspian red deer, commonly known as marals, were captured on camera traps set in the Almaty Reserve, reports Telegram channel EcoMedia.

The animals were seen in the Right, Left, Middle Talgar and Monakhovo gorges, Logunov and Karabastau tracts, the Maly Klyuch river and at an altitude of 3,400 meters above the sea level in the Scythian Valley.

Approximately 75 marals live in the Almaty Reserve.

The video shows that the hooves are active at dawn and at dusk.

Earlier shots with steppe trotters from camera traps were published on the page of the Ustyurt Nature Reserve on Instagram. The rare animals got in front of the camera in the Altyn-Emel national park. Representatives of the national park also published a photo of a snow leopard, mountain goats, and camera trapped Himalayan brown bear, listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan.