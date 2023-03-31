Snow Leopard, Kazakh Wild Sheep, Bears Caught on Camera in Zhongar-Alatau Mountains

By Staff Report in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Tourism on 31 March 2023

ASTANA – Dozens of camera traps have recorded rare footage of snow leopards, Kazakh argali (mountain sheep), and bears in the Zhongar-Alatau mountains, reported Tabigat National Union of Hunters on March 27.

Kazakh argalis. Photo credit: tabigat-union.kz.

As part of the project to develop sustainable tourism, the union’s experts, zoologists and rangers monitored snow leopards and other animals on the territory. 

“The union also carried out a visual count of animals and took information from camera traps that recorded rare animal species. All data will be transferred to the specialists,” reads the statement. 

International environmental funds such as Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund and World Wildlife Fund assist in the implementation of this project.  

The Kazakh argali and snow leopard are rare animals included in the country’s Red Book of Endangered Species. According to the latest data, there are approximately 140-180 snow leopards in Kazakhstan. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »