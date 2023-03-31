Snow Leopard, Kazakh Wild Sheep, Bears Caught on Camera in Zhongar-Alatau Mountains

ASTANA – Dozens of camera traps have recorded rare footage of snow leopards, Kazakh argali (mountain sheep), and bears in the Zhongar-Alatau mountains, reported Tabigat National Union of Hunters on March 27.

As part of the project to develop sustainable tourism, the union’s experts, zoologists and rangers monitored snow leopards and other animals on the territory.

“The union also carried out a visual count of animals and took information from camera traps that recorded rare animal species. All data will be transferred to the specialists,” reads the statement.

International environmental funds such as Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund and World Wildlife Fund assist in the implementation of this project.

The Kazakh argali and snow leopard are rare animals included in the country’s Red Book of Endangered Species. According to the latest data, there are approximately 140-180 snow leopards in Kazakhstan.