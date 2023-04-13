Astana to Host Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers Tomorrow

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the Kazakhstan-Poland match of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers on April 14 – 15, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The captain of the Kazakhstan national team Yaroslava Shvedova shared her expectations from the women’s tennis tournament at a press conference on April 13.

“Last year was the first time we made it to the Billie Jean King Cup finals. It was a historic moment. The next step is to win,” she said.

According to Shvedova, her team needs support from the fans, who are expected to turn up in huge numbers, as the match is taking place in their home country.

Poland’s national team and Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina arrived on April 12 to participate in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Rybakina on April 13 to congratulate her in person on her recent results and presented her with an engraved watch and a headscarf.