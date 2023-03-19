Voting Abroad in Kazakhstan’s Election Shows High Civic Engagement

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens abroad have been casting their vote in today’s parliamentary election. The country’s younger generation showed particular engagement in this political event and shared their expectations with The Astana Times.

Elnur Assanov, an officer trainee from Kazakhstan, became the first Kazakh citizen in South Korea to use his constitutional right to vote.

“I expect these elections to open new opportunities for economic development. Transformation is necessary for our country. I wish our nation strength and prosperity,” he said.

Studying a Master’s program at Luiss University in Rome, Ayazhan Akhmetova said she is “participating in the country’s democratization process.”

“It is necessary to support candidates who I believe will represent our society’s interests. I am immensely grateful to be able to vote even if I am not currently in Kazakhstan. Participation in the election is a chance to show our civic engagement and responsibility. Therefore, I encourage everyone to vote and contribute to positive changes in Kazakhstan,” she commented.

“It is important not to remain indifferent, otherwise political apathy and ignorance of our rights can lead to regression of society. This event gives me hope for further political transformation in Kazakhstan,” said Nurbek Alisherov, who is studying in a Master’s program at the Barcelona Institute of International Studies in Spain.

Yersain Siyunov, another Kazakh postgraduate student at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom came to London to vote.

“Today’s election is an important milestone in the history of the new Kazakhstan. The expectations are positive. I believe it will become a solid foundation for the implementation of all the economic and political reforms that are being discussed in our country,” Siyunov noted.

Alua Aimagambetova residing in the Malaysian capital also came to support one of the seven political parties competing in the election.

“I hope that more active liberal reforms will be carried out, and effective lawmaking will be implemented,” she noted.

Early in the morning, a high voter turnout was observed in Russia and Turkey.

“I came to the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow to fulfill my duty and vote for the well-being and prosperity of Kazakhstan,” noted Aruzhan Baitureyeva.

She noted the high turnout, “which proves the civic consciousness of our people and the desire for new favorable reforms.”

In the Swiss city of Bern, the first Kazakh citizen to cast her vote was Elena Chekhovskih.

“It is my duty as a citizen of Kazakhstan to participate in all state events,” she said.

Today’s election is considered the most competitive in Kazakhstan’s modern history. Voters at home and abroad had a choice of seven political parties – Amanat, Aq Jol Democratic Party, Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, Baytaq, National Social Democratic Party, People’s Party of Kazakhstan, and Respublica – as well as independent candidates.

The election represents the final stage of resetting state institutions, as the country undergoes a dynamic process of political renewal that started from last year’s national referendum on constitutional amendments, followed by the presidential election in November.

During the Central Election Commission’s briefing, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko informed that voter turnout abroad reached 41.8 percent as of 7 p.m. Astana time.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, 77 polling stations were opened in the diplomatic and consular missions in 62 countries worldwide.