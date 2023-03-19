Almost 42 Percent Voter Turnout Abroad in Kazakhstan’s Parliamentary Election as Voting Continues

By Staff Report in Election 2023, Nation on 19 March 2023

ASTANA – Voter turnout abroad has reached 41.8 percent as of 7 p.m. Astana time, representing more than 5,071 people out of 12,016 registered voters, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko said during an evening briefing at the Central Election Commission. 

Polling station in Budapest, Hungary. Photo credit: Press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kazakh citizens can cast their ballot at 77 polling stations opened in the country’s diplomatic and consular missions in 62 countries. 

Voting has already ended at 11 polling stations, while 66 stations remain open. The polling station in San Francisco closes at 8 p.m. local time, or 9 a.m. Astana time on March 20. 

It was earlier reported that 793 observers from international organizations and foreign countries are monitoring today’s legislative election in Kazakhstan. 

Assistance centers for observers and the media are also operating in Astana and Almaty on March 19-20. 


