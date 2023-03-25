Taraz Artisans’ Artworks Showcased in United States

ASTANA — Artisans of the Kazakh city of Taraz showcased their artworks in the United States at the invitation of the Kazakh diaspora, reported Kazinform on March 23. They were invited after Taraz was included in the World List of Craft Cities by the World Crafts Council during the International Exhibition of Craftsmen in October last year.

The Association of Craftspersons of the Zhambyl Region, founded in 2022 as part of the Council of Businesswomen, exhibited works such as skullcaps embellished with national designs, scarves, purses, belts, various felt items, and t-shirts with Taraz symbols.

The Taraz craftswomen will visit California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

“We contacted the inviting party to find out what was in demand there. Creativity is wonderful, but it is important to consider what is required too,” said Aigul Akchalova, a member of the Zhambyl regional maslikhat (local administrative body).

The reaction from the American public to the artworks has been wonderful. According to Akchalova, the Taraz artisans and the Kazakh diaspora will sign a memorandum to sell artisan products in the U.S. to popularize them, support the Kazakh diasporas abroad and ensure young people do not forget Kazakh traditions and customs.