Nauryz Is Reflection of New Kazakhstan, Says President Tokayev

ASTANA – The Nauryz holiday has marked a new political milestone in the development of Kazakhstan, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while attending events celebrating the occasion, the Akorda press service reported on March 21.

Speaking at a public event, the President noted the large-scale political modernization that has been ongoing since last year. The idea of a New Kazakhstan perfectly matches the spirit and character of the spring holiday, according to Tokayev.

“The people have supported our initiatives. Over the past year, we succeeded in implementing everything we planned. Key amendments to the Constitution were made following the referendum. Tangible political steps have been taken to renew the governance system,” he said.

The President called the March 19 parliamentary election a crucial step in advancing reforms, adding that major initiatives are undoubtedly changing the country. An overhaul of the political system will significantly enhance Kazakhstan’s development, he said, noting that ongoing reforms will facilitate economic growth and increased incomes.

“The reforms will certainly continue. We will become a fully developed and strong state. This is our priority,” Tokayev said.

The President expressed confidence the people of Kazakhstan will have a bright future, prioritizing the country’s interests. He urged all compatriots to contribute to the country’s development, stressing that its future is in the hands of the younger generation.

Tokayev also participated in a charity initiative that involves assisting socially vulnerable groups of the population. Under this campaign, large families, people with special needs, and pensioners make wishes and requests in writing, which are then fulfilled.

Thanking the organizers of this project, President Tokayev read one of the letters, assuring the author’s wish will be fulfilled.

“No wonder people say that strength lies in unity. If we maintain harmony and cohesion in society, we will achieve our key goal – building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan. We need to unite and show solidarity towards our common goal,” he said.

This year, Nauryz also coincides with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. On March 23, President Tokayev congratulated the people on this occasion, saying it “extols endurance, compassion, and temperance, contributing to spiritual purification and all-around improvement.”

“Many traditions and customs of the Great Steppe are firmly connected with Islam. This religion has played an important role in maintaining unity and harmony in our country for centuries. May our people multiply their good undertakings and reap their fruits in the month of mercy!” he said.