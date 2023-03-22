Kazakhstan’s Muslims Prepare for Celebration of Holy Month of Ramadan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Muslims are preparing to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan, which will begin on March 23 and end on April 20, said the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan on March 14.

“This year, the month of Ramadan will begin on March 23. The night between April 17-18 will be the Night of Power or Laylat al-Qadr. Oraza Ait [Eid al-Fitr in Arabic] will be celebrated on April 21,” said the chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly.

Supreme Mufti noted the decision was made after consulting with the muftis of the Central Asian countries and the scientists responsible for the sphere of the fatwa.

This year, the pitir sadaqah (charity donation) amount is 535 tenge (US$1.15). The donation sum was determined by calculating the cost of two kilograms of flour in the country.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is considered the holiest month of spiritual renewal and purification by Muslims worldwide. It is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection during which believers abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs during the daylight hours.

Muslims deepen their spirituality and strengthen their connection with God, and engage in acts of kindness and charity toward those in need.

Ramadan is a time of forgiveness and mercy, and it is believed that good deeds performed during this month are more rewarded than at any other time. The fasting begins at dawn and ends at sunset with a meal called iftar. Muslims also read the Quran (the Holy book) and attend special prayers in mosques.

The end of Ramadan is marked by the celebration of Oraza Ait (Eid al-Fitr), a festival that involves celebration and gift-giving among family and friends. People give thanks for the blessings they have received during Ramadan. It starts on April 21, the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar.