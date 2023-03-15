Kazakhstan to Send Third Batch of Oil to Germany via Druzhba Pipeline in April

ASTANA – The KazTransOil oil transportation company plans to send another 20,000 tons of oil to Germany via the Druzhba oil pipeline in April, said Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov on the sidelines of the March 14 government meeting, reported Kazinform.

According to Akchulakov, Kazakhstan transported two batches of oil totaling 40,000 tons in February and March.

According to the oil supply schedule approved by the Kazakh Energy Ministry, KazTransOil will deliver 300,000 tons of oil to Germany in the first quarter of 2023.

In December 2022, KazTransOil sent an application for transporting 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil in 2023 through the trunk oil pipeline system of Russia’s state-owned pipeline operator Transneft to the Adamowo-Zastawa point for further delivery to Germany.

Oil transit across Russia is envisioned by the Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental agreement signed on June 7, 2022.