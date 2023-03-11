Kazakh Yurt Captivates Visitors at ITB Berlin Exhibition

ASTANA – Kazakhstan took part in the ITB Berlin international tourism exhibition on March 7-9 in Germany, where visitors were captivated by a Kazakh yurt, the Ministry of Culture and Sports reported.

The Kazakh yurt, decorated with natural materials and displayed at the Kazakh Tourism national company’s stand, was of significant interest to the visitors, who attended the exhibition to learn about leading global tourism trends. The event was the first one in three years due to the pandemic.

“Kazakh Tourism plans to work closely with the Pacific Asia Travel Association, a regional office of one of the largest international tourism associations, to attract German tourists to our country,” said Talgat Amanbayev, the national company’s chairman.

Thirty representatives of Kazakh travel companies and hotels participated in the world’s largest B2B exhibition, showcasing decisive trends and providing unlimited opportunities for the travel business.

Nearly 91,000 people from more than 180 countries attended the three-day exhibition, which gathered around 5,500 exhibitors from 161 countries.

For hundreds of years, the nomadic rhythm of life required mobility and practicality even when it came to the choice of dwelling.

The Kazakh yurt, also called kiyiz ui (felt home), is a portable, weather-resistant, eco-friendly house that enabled traditional Kazakh herders to maintain a nomadic lifestyle that had them spend winters in pastures and summers in the mountains.