Central Election Commission Registers Newly Elected Mazhilis Deputies

ASTANA – Central Election Commission (CEC) registered newly elected deputies of the Mazhilis, a lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, at a March 28 session, a day after it announced the final results of the March 19 election to the Mazhilis and maslikhats, local representative bodies.

The CEC congratulated newly elected deputies, issuing identity cards and badges and wishing them success in their work.

According to the final results of the parliamentary election, six parties out of seven running in the election passed a five percent threshold and got seats in the Mazhilis and 29 members in single-mandate constituencies.

The Kazakh Parliament of the eighth convocation is expected to convene on March 29, with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who will deliver an address.