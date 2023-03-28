Kazakh President to Deliver Address at First Session of Parliament Tomorrow

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver an address at the opening of the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the eighth convocation on March 29, the Akorda press service reported.

The President’s address will be broadcasted live at 10 a.m. Astana time on national TV channels and social media. Heads of state bodies, National Kurultai (congress) members, and public figures, among other officials, will also attend the event.

Tokayev’s address comes just a week since the country had the election to the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Parliament, and maslikhats, local representative bodies.

According to the final results announced by the Central Election Commission (CEC), Amanat Party received 40 parliamentary seats, Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party – eight, Aq Jol Democratic Party and Respublica Party gained six seats each, People’s Party of Kazakhstan – five and National Social Democratic Party – four.