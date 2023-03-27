Kazakh Parliament of Eighth Convocation to Convene First Session on March 29

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on March 27 to convene the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the eighth convocation at 10 a.m. Astana time on March 29, reported the Akorda press service.

The decree shall enter into force from the date of signing.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) announced the final results of the March 19 parliamentary election, in which six parties received enough votes to pass the needed five percent threshold to gain seats in the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

The Mazhilis and maslikhat (local representative body) election on March 19 saw voter participation of more than 54 percent, with 6,366,441 people out of more than 12 million eligible voters casting ballots.