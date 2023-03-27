Astana to Host Next Session of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan in April

By Staff Report in Nation on 27 March 2023

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on March 27 to convene the 32nd session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK) on April 26-27 at the capital’s Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, reported the Akorda press service.

The theme of the upcoming session is Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability, Development.

During the 31st session of the assembly in April 2022, President Tokayev proposed to hold a national referendum to vote on his proposed amendments to Kazakhstan’s Constitution, marking the “beginning of a constitutional reform.”

Established in 1995 as a consultative and advisory body, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan aims to support harmonious interethnic relations.


