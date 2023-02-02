President Tokayev Congratulates Kazakh Chess Player Bibisara Assaubayeva on Her Outstanding Achievements

ASTANA – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the youngest two-time blitz world champion Bibisara Assaubayeva on her outstanding awards and wished her further success at the official reception ceremony on Feb. 1, wrote Assaubayeva on her Instagram page.

Asaubayeva highlighted how proud she is to represent Kazakhstan.

“It is thrilling to see how the country prioritizes intellectual society progress. A prosperous country needs an educated and well-rounded nation,” shared Bibsara in her post.

Recently, the young champion defeated one of the world’s strongest grandmasters, Sergey Karyakin, and again proved her title as world blitz champion.