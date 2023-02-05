Pink Flamingos Return to Mangystau Region Earlier Than Usual This Year(Video)

ASTANA – Kazakh videographer from Aktau Azamat Sarsenbayev once again captured a beautiful flock of flamingos returning to Lake Karakol in the Mangystau Region earlier than expected this migratory season in January.

“Flamingos coming back from warm places in January… This year, they came a little early,” wrote the author of the video on his Instagram page.

The birds usually return to the Mangystau Region in April. Some suggested that the early bird return indicated that the frost has most likely receded.

Earlier in November, Sarsenbayev captured the last flock of birds flying over the lake.

Flamingos are the rarest birds in the country and are a threatened species globally. Pink flamingos only live in Kazakhstan’s Akmola and Mangystau Regions.