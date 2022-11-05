Aktau Blogger Spots Pink Flamingos Leaving Kazakhstan (Video)

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia on 5 November 2022

ASTANA  – Blogger from Aktau Azamat Sarsenbayev, who regularly shares videos of Kazakhstan’s nature, published a video of pink flamingos flying over the lake in the Mangystau Region on Oct. 31.

A fragment from the video. Click to see the map in full size

According to him, this flock might be the last in the area this year.

“I hope that the group of young birds that got lost behind the main flock will safely get to Turkmenistan before the cold comes. Next migration is expected to be in spring,” wrote Sarsenbayev in his Instagram post.

Pink flamingos are one of the rarest migratory water birds, who usually return to Kazakhstan in April. Apart from Mangystau Region, they inhabit Lake Karakol in the West Kazakhstan Region, Akmola and Aktobe Regions. The species is included in the Kazakh Red Book’s list of endangered species.


