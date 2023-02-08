Kazakhstan’s Rescuers, Doctors Depart to Earthquake-Hit Türkiye

ASTANA – Kazakhstan mobilized rescue and medical personnel to assist those affected by the deadly earthquake in Türkiye, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations on Feb. 7.

“Rescuers of the national operational rescue team and medical workers left Almaty with rescue vehicles and rescue and medical equipment, including numerous hydraulic and pneumatic tools, lighting devices, tents, and service dogs of canine units to help Turkish earthquake victims,” reads the report.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Kazakh government to provide emergency assistance to Türkiye in dealing with the aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquake in the country’s southeast.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 hit the Turkish region of Kahramanmaraş early Monday morning. Thousands of people died in Türkiye and Syria due to the natural disaster, and many historic buildings were destroyed.