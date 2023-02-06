Kazakhstan Offers Emergency Assistance to Türkiye after Deadly Earthquake

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Kazakh government to provide emergency assistance to Türkiye in dealing with the aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquake in the country’s southeast, reported the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telegram.

“On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my behalf, I send my condolences to the families of the victims and the entire fraternal Turkish people,” reads the telegram.

The Kazakh Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Emergency Situations have established contact with Turkish authorities. Kazakh rescuers and doctors will soon fly to the affected areas at the request of the Turkish government.

Kazakhstan’s citizens do not appear on the lists of the dead and missing, said the official spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov at a press briefing on Feb. 6.

According to Smadiyarov, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Türkiye and the Kazakh consulates in Syria, which was also affected by the quake, are in constant contact with the authorities of both countries.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 hit the Turkish region of Kahramanmarash in the early morning of Feb. 6. Hundreds of people died in Türkiye and Syria due to the natural disaster, and many historic buildings were destroyed.