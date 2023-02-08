Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan to Resume Almaty-Samarkand Direct Flights

ASTANA – FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline, is set to resume Almaty-Samarkand direct flights starting from March 18, reported the company’s press service.

“Seasonal flights between Almaty and Samarkand will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays by Airbus A320 through May 31,” reads the report.

Last week, the airline announced the launch of Astana-Ankara flights starting on May 23.

Air Astana, the Kazakh national air carrier, will resume flights from Astana to Beijing with a frequency of two flights per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting from March 18, with a further increase planned for summer. Airbus A321LRs will be used to operate the flights.

The airline plans to increase the frequency of Almaty-Beijing flights to four times a week starting from March 2 and to operate daily flights during summer.