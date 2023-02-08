Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan to Resume Almaty-Samarkand Direct Flights

By Staff Report in International on 8 February 2023

ASTANA – FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline, is set to resume Almaty-Samarkand direct flights starting from March 18, reported the company’s press service.

Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee.

“Seasonal flights between Almaty and Samarkand will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays by Airbus A320 through May 31,” reads the report.

Last week, the airline announced the launch of Astana-Ankara flights starting on May 23.

Air Astana, the Kazakh national air carrier, will resume flights from Astana to Beijing with a frequency of two flights per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting from March 18, with a further increase planned for summer. Airbus A321LRs will be used to operate the flights.

The airline plans to increase the frequency of Almaty-Beijing flights to four times a week starting from March 2 and to operate daily flights during summer.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »