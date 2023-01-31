Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan to Launch Astana-Ankara Flights

ASTANA – Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan will launch direct flights from Astana to Ankara starting on May 23, the company’s press service reported.

The national carrier is set to operate flights between the two capitals two times a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Another Kazakh airline company, Qazaq Air, will launch direct flights between Astana and a Russian regional center Chelyabinsk from Feb. 13 this year.

Kazakhstan will resume flights between Astana and China’s capital Beijing, suspended since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemics in March 2020, from March 25.