Kazakhstan to Send 50 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Syria

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria, which has been reeling from the consequences of a devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Türkiye on Feb. 6, announced the Kazakh government on Feb. 10.

Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar chaired a meeting of the Commission on International Humanitarian Aid that addressed the task given to the government by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Feb. 9.

Kazakhstan will allocate canned food, warm clothes, winter tents, beds and bedding from the state material reserve.

The cargo will be sent in four flights to Aleppo through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation of which both Kazakhstan and Syria are members.

The humanitarian assistance to Syria comes a few days after President Tokayev instructed the government to provide $1 million in emergency assistance to Türkiye. Three groups of Kazakh rescuers also departed to the affected areas to assist Turkish specialists in saving people from the rubble.

The death toll in Türkiye and Syria has already surpassed 21,000 people, and the numbers are expected to rise as many people remain trapped under collapsed buildings.