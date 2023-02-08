President Instructs Kazakh Government to Allocate $1 million in Emergency Assistance to Türkiye

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed his government to allocate US$1 million to provide further Kazakhstan’s urgent aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye on Feb. 8, the Akorda press service reported.

Tokayev paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy in Kazakhstan and expressed condolences and support for the fraternal people in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in the country’s southeast, leaving an entry in the book of condolences.

“We are deeply shocked by the news of numerous human losses caused by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye. I express my condolences to the brotherly Turkish people on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and myself,” the President wrote.

The first jet carrying a Kazakh team of 41 search and rescue personnel, an emergency medical team, and special equipment arrived in Gaziantep, Türkiye’s south-east, on Feb. 7. The rescue crew was split into two groups, and each performed a vital search and rescue effort.

The first group of rescuers was assigned to the Ibrahimili area and divided into teams. Each team was tasked with inspecting the damaged buildings. Armed with cynological calculations, they headed to a six-story building on the verge of collapsing. According to local residents, there could still be people in the house.

The second team was dispatched to an entirely wrecked structure. The Kazakh rescuers will dismantle the wreckage and go deep into the collapse to look for more victims. One of the victims’ bodies has already been retrieved from beneath the rubble.

The well-equipped teams will continue to cut their way inside buildings to find survivors among the rubble.

The second group of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations will join search and rescue efforts in Gaziantep, following the agreement with the central headquarters to eliminate the earthquake’s aftermath.

On Feb. 8, a second plane flew out carrying 60 search and rescue officers, a search dog, and emergency medical teams from the Kazakh Disaster Medicine Center. In total, 100 Kazakh rescuers will be deployed in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh people in Türkiye have established fundraising to aid earthquake victims with the help of the Shanyrak restaurant. Kazakhs, including restaurant owner Daniyar Imanbekov, have purchased food products with the funds that were raised. There is still a need for blankets, pillows, warm clothing, diapers, and children’s food.

Famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen pledged to contribute to aid for earthquake victims part of the proceeds from his STRANGER world tour.