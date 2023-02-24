Kazakhstan Approves Occupation Lists for Foreign Workers

By Staff Report in Nation on 24 February 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan approved the list of 21 professions in the healthcare, science, engineering, and IT sectors set to employ foreign specialists, reported the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection on Feb. 22. A relevant government decree will come into force on Feb. 28.

Photo credit: pixabay.com.

The list includes the occupations of neurosurgeon, oncologist, neonatologist, research engineer in inorganic technology, engineer-medical physicist, aviation engineer, laser equipment engineer, bacteriologist, and IT infrastructure architect. 

Foreign professionals with in-demand professions can apply for a residence permit in the internal affairs bodies in a simplified procedure without confirming their solvency.

The residence permit will be issued for ten years or the term of a foreigner’s passport.

Last year, Kazakhstan introduced new visa categories – visas for valuable skills, scientific and educational visas – as part of its new migration policy.


