Kazakhstan to Introduce Valuable Skills Visa As Part of New Migration Policy Concept

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will introduce new visa categories – visas for valuable skills, scientific and educational visas – as part of the new migration policy concept developed by the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the ministry’s press service reported on Sept. 7.

The measures follow up on the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In his Sept. 1 state-of-the-nation address, Tokayev emphasized the need to improve the effectiveness of the country’s migration policy and create conditions to lure foreign specialists to Kazakhstan to expedite the transfer of knowledge and skills.

A visa for valuable skills and a residency permit will be introduced with the goal of attracting 100 prominent foreign specialists in areas of high demand in Kazakhstan.

The plan also proposes scientific and educational visas valid for a period of up to 10 years, with the option of obtaining a residence permit or citizenship in Kazakhstan. It will spur educational immigration by involving leading foreign educational institutions in academic programs and implementing the practice of double-degree education.

Foreign investors making a one-time investment of $300,000 in Kazakhstan’s economy will be eligible for a 10-year residence permit. New measures also envision foreign investors’ right to register a business, own property, and conduct financial transactions. The goal is to attract up to 100 business investors to the country, especially to the creative industry.