Kazakhstan and EU Reiterate Stronger Cooperation in Joint Statement on 30 Years of Diplomatic Relations

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell issued a joint statement on Feb. 2, as Kazakhstan and EU celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The EU and Kazakhstan have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1993.

“Over the past three decades, we have been able to build a strong partnership based on mutual respect and trust,” reads the statement.

The sides signed the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in 1995 and the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) in 2020, which contributed to the dynamic and close cooperation in a wide range of areas, such as economy, trade and investment, education and research, civil society and human rights.

The cooperation got a new impetus after Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen concluded an agreement on Nov. 7 on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains.

The parties reiterated their commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations and fully implement the EPCA. They are also eager to establish an effective EU and Central Asia dialogue.

“We reaffirm our ambition to establishing a strong and forward-looking framework for cooperation between the EU and Central Asia and to strengthening regional dialogue in Central Asia – key to prosperity, resilience and sustainable development,” reads the statement.

In 2023, Kazakhstan will host the EU – Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty, the next important step in the bilateral partnership.

“In this milestone year for our relations, we look to the future with confidence in our ever-closer and multifaceted cooperation. We are determined to advance it for the mutual benefit of the people in the European Union and in Kazakhstan, and also for a greater regional stability and prosperity,” reads the statement.