Former Taldykorgan Policemen, Accused of Torture with Hot Iron, Sentenced to Prison

ASTANA – The Zhetisu regional court in Taldykorgan sentenced five former police officers to prison terms on Feb. 10 after they were found guilty of torturing detainees involved in the January 2022 events with the use of a hot iron, reported Liter.kz.

The court found the defendants guilty under Article 146, part 2 of the Criminal Code. They were sentenced to imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in law enforcement bodies for three years after serving the terms.

The court sentenced Aidyn Kenzhebayev and Zhanbakyt Nurtaza to four years in prison. Saparmurat Toktash was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, while the court convicted Yermek Zhumashev and Almas Bukhanov to three years in prison. The court also ruled to deprive them of their police ranks.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a total of 23 people were tortured by the convicts, as per the prosecutors and the court ruling.

The verdict has not entered into force yet.

In January, the Bostandyk district court in Almaty sentenced two former police officers to three years on the same charges.