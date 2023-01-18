Almaty Policemen Sentenced to Three Years for Using Torture against January Events Participant

ASTANA – The Bostandyk district court in Almaty decided on Jan. 17 to sentence two former police officers to three years in prison on charges of torture against a detainee allegedly involved in the January events, reported the press service of the Almaty court.

The court found that in January last year, a citizen, whose name is not disclosed, was taken to the police department on suspicion of committing a car theft during the January unrest, where this person was later subject to torture.

The court found the defendants guilty under Article 146, part 2, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code and they were sentenced to imprisonment for three years with deprivation of the right to hold positions in the civil service for three years.

Another police officer received a 1.6-year sentence of restricted freedom on charges of failing his duties after he was found guilty under Article 370, part 2-1 of the Criminal Code. He is deprived of the right to hold public office for life.

The verdict has not entered into force.