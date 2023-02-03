First Weekend of Last Winter Month is Bursting with Fun Activities

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital is bursting with fun activities not only throughout the week but during the weekend too. If you are tired of doing the same old things and need to change the pace up or just need some fun, make a habit of checking out the list that The Astana Times compiles every week here.

An art evening dedicated to French sculptor François Auguste René Rodin on Feb. 4

The program for the evening includes a discussion of the artist’s life and career, an analysis of his most famous paintings, and a screening of the “Rodin” drama movie followed by a coffee break with tea, coffee, and cookies.

For more information and tickets, contact +7 771 451 1467 via What’s App.

Sensitive Ballroom Dance Ensemble’s anniversary concert on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

Dancers with hearing loss, who won numerous national and global competitions and festivals, have prepared a spectacular choreographic show.

Dancers perform samba, ballroom dance of Brazilian origin. Video credit: theater’s Instagram account

Sensitive is the ability of deaf people to enrich people’s souls, demonstrate the pure rhythmic expression of dance art, and awaken the passion for life through their dance, the theater’s press service reported on Instagram.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz website.

Venue: Erkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic, 32 Kenesary Street.

“In Search of the Divine: the Art of Japan” exhibition at the Kazakh National Museum

The exhibition features specially selected household items, whose technique and artistic style most clearly convey the idea of total harmony and the concept of “absolute beauty.”

The event is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.

The exhibition will run until Feb. 28.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday. Address: 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue

Japanese pianist Keiko Matsui’s concert on Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Matsui is a contemporary jazz pianist and composer who has been traveling and giving live performances for many years. She has won the hearts of millions of listeners worldwide.

Her compositions and albums entered the top 10 shortlist of Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz chart several times.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz website.

Venue: Erkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic, 32 Kenesary Street.

The “Salome” and “Longing” one-act ballet performances on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

“Salome” ballet is based on Oscar Wilde’s same-titled tragedy and choreographed by an Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Mukaram Avakhri. It depicts the story of Herod Antipas’ step-daughter Salome who attempted to seduce John the Baptist with the dance of the seven veils.

“Salome” ballet. Video credit: Astana Ballet’s Instagram account

And the “Longing” ballet directed by Ricardo Amarante is a lyrical production of the neoclassical ballet which will immerse you in reflections about love and desire, passion, and attraction to music by Astor Piazzolla and Pablo Ziegler.

Tickets are available here.

Venue: Astana Ballet theater, 9 Uly Dala Avenue.