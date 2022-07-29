Kazakhstan’s Deaf Dance Ensemble Reaches Finals at US World Championships of Performing Arts

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s “Sensitive” Ballroom Dance Ensemble, which is also known as the Theater of Deaf Dancers, has made it to the finals at the 25th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in the United States, according to the ensemble’s Instagram.

The dancers are the graduates of a special boarding school for children with hearing impairments from the city of Petropavlovsk in the North Kazakhstan Region. Despite their inability to hear, they have won international competitions on a consistent basis for the past 16 years.

Olga Rostovshchikova, the founder and art director of the ensemble, and Sergey Tsyrulnikov, a Kazakh four-time Guinness World Record holder, have also participated in the performance.

As for the music, the dancers chose the Gulistan Kazakhstan song, which was performed by Kazakh singer ADAM at the New Wave international contest in 2013.

WCOPA is also often cited as the Talent Olympics. This year, it gathered contestants from 72 countries. The annual competition took place from July 22 to 30 in Anaheim, a city in Orange County, California, which is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area.