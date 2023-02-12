Kazakhstan Rated among Top 10 Most Budget-Friendly Countries for Tourists

By Dana Omirgazy in Tourism on 12 February 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan was named among the top 10 most budget-friendly countries to visit in February, according to the Curly Tales food, travel, experiences, and lifestyle content platform.

Almaty. Photo credit: Olga Danylenko.

“Kazakhstan is a country with two time zones and five climate zones. This landlocked country offers a diverse range of canyons, glaciers, arid plains, and deserts. You can visit Almaty, the country’s largest cultural center, or travel to Semei, the historical city of Kazakhstan,” reads the article.

Bhutan, Cambodia, Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Türkiye, and Vietnam are among the top 10 most affordable vacation destinations.


